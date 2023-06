Larry “Blake” Barney, 61, passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 10, 2023, surrounded by his family at East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 23, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 West Teton Boulevard, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.