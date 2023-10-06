Larry Glen Shepard (January 17, 1954 – October 3, 2023)

Larry Glen Shepard, 69, passed away on October 3, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born January 17, 1954, in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Cecil and Darlene Shepard. Larry graduated from Lincoln High School in the class of 1973 before working for the railroad. He held many jobs in the automotive sales industry before eventually taking a job for First Choice Ford until his retirement. He was also co-owner of White Mountain Mining for 30 years.

He married Terri Powers in Rock Springs on December 25, 1999. Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending his time riding motorcycles, playing in a band, watching old movies, boating, and above else spending time with his family and two dogs Violet and Boots.

Survivors include his wife Terri Shepard of Green River, WY; daughter Mandy Shepard of Sanford, NC; son Cory Shepard also of Green River; brother David Shepard and wife Traci of Farrwest, UT; sisters Sheri Rushing of Herriman, UT, Sandy Gilmore and husband Art of West Haven, UT, Sue Castillion, and husband Hector, Laura Owens and husband Stan all of Green River; grandchildren Kaden, Shalayne, Ashley, Owen, Koriann, Dalen; 4 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Darlene Shepard, brother Ron Shepard, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 13, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 9:30- 10:30 prior to services at the church. The interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

