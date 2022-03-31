Larry Victor Chacon (August 23, 1948 – March 26, 2022)

Larry Victor Chacon

Larry Victor Chacon, 73, of Green River, WY, passed away suddenly on March 26, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Larry was born on August 23, 1948 to Joe O. Chacon and Rose Vigil, in Green River, WY. He was one of 13 children. He grew up on the south side of Green River, building lasting relationships with family and friends. He was a 1968 graduate of Green River High School.

Larry was a proud Army veteran and had great respect for those who served in the military. During his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal for exemplary behavior. He also received the National Defense Service Medal for service during the Vietnam War.

Larry met the love of his life, Doris Montoya, upon returning from the service. They married on April 20, 1974. They had the utmost unconditional love for each other. Two children were born into this union, Joe and Laureen. Larry supported his children in all of their various activities. He was their biggest cheerleader. That love of supporting and teaching his family carried over into activities for his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. It also carried over into sharing his love of hunting and fishing with several family members and friends, where he taught life-long lessons.

Larry devoted 40 years of his life to the Union Pacific Railroad before he happily retired in 2008.

Larry was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and also the American Legion.

Larry was the most loyal double daily user of our local rec center. He had a love for anything relating to the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping, and rock hunting. His love for Native American culture showed through in the artwork he created. His passion for gardening showed through as he shared his bountiful harvest from his fruit trees with family and friends. He was an avid treasure hunter at the local garage/yard sales. Larry loved spending time with his family and the numerous fur babies that passed through his life. Larry was very compassionate and always had a smile on his face.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Doris. His children, Joe ‘Onie’ Chacon (Ruthanne), Laureen Miera (Nate). His grandchildren, Autumn Miera, Alexis Miera (Tim), Jim Miera (ELy), Erika Chacon. Great-grandchild Huxten Haggit. Brothers George Chacon (Esther), Celso Chacon (Martha). Sisters Zella Mares (Danny), Annabell Martinez (Mario), Marie Gallegos (Alfonso), and Yolonda Flores (John). Mother-in-law Felicia Montoya, Brothers-in-law, Tony Montoya (Deann), Willie Montoya (Tina), Ronnie Montoya (Marcella) Sisters-in-law, Nena Munoz (Miguel), Jan Montoya, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Rose Chacon, two brothers, Charles Chacon and Jose Avaristo Chacon, five sisters, Rose Gardea, Connie Ochoa, Sophie Reyes, Jennie Gomez, and Sara Chacon. Father-in-law Leopold Montoya, Brothers-in-law Eugene Montoya and Ralph Gardea.

Services will be announced at a later date.

