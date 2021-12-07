Larry Wayne Shaw (May 30, 1950 – December 5, 2021)

Larry Wayne Shaw

Larry Wayne Shaw, 71, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Shaw was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1961 and a former resident of Illinois and Arizona.

He was born May 30, 1950 in Rosiclare, Illinois; the son of Vernon Shaw and Ruth Jolene Moore.

Mr. Shaw attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1968 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Deborah Ann Morgan on April 12, 1971 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Shaw was a United States Veteran having served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era until he finished his tour in 1986.

He worked at Curly Toth & Sons for 10 years and retired in May 2002 as an HVAC Mechanic.

Mr. Shaw was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Survivors include his wife Deborah Ann Shaw of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Larry Wayne Shaw Jr. and fiancé Misty of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ronald Clarence Shaw and wife Reta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Dawnessa Ann Shaw Snyder and husband Brandon of Rawlins, Wyoming; three brothers, Michael Robert Shaw and wife Kathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; James Ronald Shaw and wife Inez of Rosiclare, Illinois; Dennis Leon Shaw and wife Lori of South Jordan, Utah; one sister Deborah Kay Shaw Gray and husband John of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Raeden Nicole Shaw; Rylan Cain Shaw; Trinity Nicole Tunin; Berkeley Ann Snyder; Brady Dale Snyder; one uncle Harold Moore, Illinois as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, parents, one brother Vernon Eugene Shaw; one sister-in-law, Rhonda Shaw; one brother-in-law, Terry Morgan; three nephews, Brian Shaw; James Shaw Jr. and Jacob Gray.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Larry’s memory to American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com