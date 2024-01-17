Lary Steven Hoopes (May 23, 1960 – January 15, 2024)

Lary Steven Hoopes, 63, passed away on January 15, 2024, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 10 years and a former resident of Big Piney and Laramie, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness.

Lary was born May 23, 1960, in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of Burl O. Hoopes and Olive L. Sheets.

He attended school in Laramie, Wyoming, and graduated from Green River High School in 1978.

Lary married the love of his life Julie Brooks in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 1994.

Growing up in Big Piney, he had all the space to roam as much as he wanted. Often times you could find Lary out hunting or fishing. The outdoors was his favorite place to be. The sun rose and set in his eyes with his granddaughter Arya; she truly was his reason for forging on. They had so many special moments, such as her painting grandpas nails, tea parties, and chasing her down the hall.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Julie M. Hoopes; two sons, Justin Hoopes and wife Traci; Colby Sato; one sister, Linda Walker; one grandchild Arya Hoopes, as well as several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Burl and Olive Hoopes; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family respectfully requests to allow them privacy at this most difficult time. Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com