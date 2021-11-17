Laura L. Dixon (May 20, 1929 – November 13, 2021)

Laura L. Dixon

Laura L. Dixon, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Superior.

She was born on May 20, 1929 in Superior, Wyoming; the daughter of Ralph Ted Hiner and Edith Julia Profaizer.

Mrs. Dixon attended schools in Superior, Wyoming, and was a 1947 of Superior High School.

She married Alexander Sandy Dixon on November 27, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1987.

Mrs. Dixon worked for Likes & Stevens CPA’s as a staff accountant. She also worked for Sweetwater Television for seventeen years and retired in 1979 as the Office Manager.

She enjoyed spending time with family, avid bowler, and animal groomer. Her loving compassion for animals was unsurpassed.

Survivors include one son, Ralph Dixon and wife Sheila of Washington, Pennsylvania; one sister, Shirley Harris of Green River, Wyoming, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Edith Mae Zuech; two brothers, Ralph “Ted” Hiner; Rich Hiner; two brothers-in-law, Frank Harris; Rudy Zuech; one sister-in-law, Patricia Hiner.

The family respectfully requests donations in Laura’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming. 82901 and Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com