Laurence “Larry” Lebar (August 26, 1940 – February 16, 2024)

Laurence “Larry” Lebar, 83, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, February 16, 2024, in Lakewood, Colorado after a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 83 years. Larry was born August 26, 1940, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Jack Lebar and Christina Koritnik Lebar.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1959. Mr. Lebar served in the United States Army from 1960 – 1963. Larry worked for the Wyoming Highway Department and the Bureau of Land Management in Rock Springs as an engineering technician until his retirement in 2005.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors and backpacking and camping with family members. His home in Rock Springs was the center of family gatherings for many years. He was an avid University of Wyoming football fan, attending most home games starting in the 1970s until his health prevented him from attending. Larry was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend and he will be greatly missed. Larry was a faithful, life-long member of Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Dennis Lebar and his wife Elaine of Lakewood, Colorado; Don Lebar and his wife Nancy Corrigan of Madison, Wisconsin; one sister-in-law, Karen (Bob) Lebar of Sunland, California; five nephews, Tony Lebar and his wife Eun Hae of Santa Clara, California; Michael Lebar of Redondo Beach, California; Mark Lebar and his wife Kelly of El Dorado Hills, California, Matthew Lebar of New Orleans, Louisiana, Lauren Pitluck of Boston, Massachusetts and William Lebar and his wife Katy of Santa Cruz, California; three nieces, Alicia Estes and her husband Jeff of Trabuco Canyon, California; Kelli Schuldies and husband Landon of Billings, Missouri; and Anna Lebar of Spring Green, Wisconsin; several cousins, grand-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Jim Lebar and wife June and Bob Lebar.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Larry’s name to The University of Wyoming Football Team, 1000 East University Avenue, Laramie, Wyoming 82071 or Saint Stephens Indian Mission, 33 Saint Stephens Road, Saint Stephens, Wyoming 82524.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Monday at the Vase Funeral Chapel. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com