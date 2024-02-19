Lauretta Jean Tanner (September 8, 1938 – February 12, 2024)

Lauretta Jean Tanner, 85, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, in Murray, UT. She was a resident of Rock Springs, WY. She was born on September 8, 1938, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Irvin Leander Mascher and Iola Mae Bowlin. Lauretta attended Judge Memorial Catholic High before attending nursing school and obtained her degree. She was a practicing nurse for 35 years. She married Leslie R. Tanner on March 1, 1989, in Salt Lake City, UT. Lauretta worked as a store manager for Buckboard Marina for 30 years until her retirement on October 10, 2019. She loved nursing, golf, and square dancing with the Sashay Pardners.

Lauretta is survived by her husband Leslie R. Tanner of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Christine Hall and husband Greg of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Terry Mascher and wife Jacky, Don Mascher and wife Donna, Michael Mascher and wife Brandy, Leonard Mascher; sisters Jean and husband Ken, Shirley, and husband Kerry, JoAnn, and husband Ric, Colleen all of UT; grandchildren Dale B. and wife Darcy, Eric and wife Janell, Amanda, and husband Rick, Carrie and husband Rob; great-grandchildren Maddee, Kyler, Craig, Austin, Gypsy, and Starla.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard (Alice), James, Bobby, Brent, and sisters Betty, Donna, and Connie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.