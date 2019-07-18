Laurie Macioszek (May 27, 1968 – July 15, 2019)

Laurie Macioszek, 51, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at her home on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She died following a courageous sixteen-year battle with cancer. Laurie was a native of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on May 27, 1968, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Jerald Butcher and Patricia Orme Butcher.

Laurie attended school in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1986.

She married Ronald Macioszek on September 12, 1996, in Green River, Wyoming.

Laurie was employed by Smiths and City Market as a clerk for sixteen years retiring in 2012.

Her interests included spending time with her family, traveling, riding side by sides, gambling in Wendover, Nevada, playing bingo and her dog Shadow. She was an avid Denver Bronco’s fan.

Survivors include her mother; Patricia Butcher, her husband; Ronald Macioszek two sons; Trent Gregory and Jerred Macioszek all of Green River, Wyoming, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Melvin Butcher and wife Lovina, her maternal grandparents; Edgar Orme and wife Beatrice, her father; Jerald Butcher, one sister Leisa Butcher and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the LDS Stake Center, 210 Shoshone Ave, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Stake Center. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family of Laurie Macioszek respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, P.O. Box 103, Green River, Wyoming 82935 c/o Margaret Parry.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com