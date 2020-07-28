LaVern “Vern” Jones (October 18, 1936 – May 11, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — On Monday, May 11, 2020, Lavern “Vern” Jones, loving husband, father of four, and Papa to many, passed away at the age of 83 in his home surrounded by his family.

Vern’s story starts on October 18, 1936. He was born in Concordia, KS, the third child of Armel and Helen (Schaffer) Jones. Vern grew up in Concordia where he and his brothers worked with their dad on the family farm.

He enlisted in the Army on March 14, 1954, where he was a proud Airborne Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division in Augsburg, Germany until March 15, 1957.

After returning from the service he met the one and only love of his life Diane Wagner in Beloit, Kansas.

They had a whirlwind romance and they were married on June 28, 1957, and would have been married 59 years when his beloved wife passed February 24, 2016. In December 1957 they had their first child, Jody Diana followed by son Robert Allen in June 1959, daughter Deidra “Dee” June in March of 1962 and Lee Wayne in March of 1963.

In 1972 Vern moved his family to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he lived the rest of his life. He worked for Jim Bridger Power Plant for many years as a Pipefitter. In 1992 Vern and his two sons managed Fire Systems where two of his grandsons, Nathan and Cory worked. In 1997 Vern bought the Rock Springs Franchise of Avis Rent a Car where he employed several family members, who helped manage the business. He retired in 2015.

Vern was a proud member of Sweetwater County Search and Rescue from 1989 to present. He was a commander for many of those years. He would talk for hours about the good and bad times with all the many friends he made and still had coffee with every Sunday.

Vern was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. He was lucky enough to go to four home games. He loved to play poker of all kinds. Going to Las Vegas twice a year was one of his favorite things to do.

He loved to go hunting with his brothers, son, Bobby, sons-in-law, Leeland and Sam, and grandsons, LJ, and Aiden.

He was an avid gun collector and loved all types of guns. He loved shooting with his great-granddaughters, Kyndall and Kamryn, and great-grandson, Aiden.

Vern is survived by four of his siblings, sister, Ruthann and Norm Coggins, brother Butch and Vickie Jones, sister Janet Amerson, and sister Judy Jones; four children, daughter, Jody and Leeland Reese, son, Robert and Regina Jones, daughter, Deidra and Sam Garcia, and son, Lee Jones; fourteen grandchildren, Nathan and Jennifer Reese, Tiffany and Patrick O’Leary, Naomi and Marcus James, LJ and Lauren Reese, Brandon Jones, Breanna and Brett Martin, Savannah and Zach Walker, Cory and Caiti Garcia, Mandy and Marty Evans, Ashley and Isaac Lyon, Cody Jones, Tyler Jones, Jade Jones, and Kieanna Jones; 23 great-grandchildren, Sidney, Payton and Justis Reese, Patrick O’Leary IV, James Banks, Ethan O’Leary, D’Andre, London and DaMya James, Aiden Reese, Gabrielle and Isabella Jones, Owen and Madison Martin, Ava and Jaxon Garcia, Kyndall and Kamryn Storey, Riley Evans, Damien, Kiegan, LeiLaunie, and Malik Lyon; and one great-great-grandson, Carson O’Leary.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Armel and Helen Jones, wife Diane Jones, sister Mary Laird and brothers Jim, Danny and Jerry Jones.

Military graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.