Lawrance Henry Lowell “Jug” (August 11, 1940 – June 3, 2021)

Lawrance Henry Lowell “Jug”, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on August 11, 1940 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Lourin Lawrance Lowell and Belva Walker.

Lawrance attended schools in Green River and graduated from Lincoln High in 1958.

He married Sonia Maldonado and had three sons. They later divorced.

He married Carol Rosine Banzhaf in Green River, WY on December 27, 1975.

Lawrance was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam era after enlisting in 1958.

He worked on the Flaming George Dam before working for Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement.

Lawrance was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jug was known for his active roles in UPRR Oldtimers, Jr. Oldtimers, toured with the Freedom Bell, National Pony Express Rider Assoc., WY Territorial Gunfighters, Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), and his William Cody-Buffalo Bill portrayals.

His interests were bowling, playing guitar, playing cards, camping, fishing, working at his business Jugs Toot and Shoot, gunsmith/toy train shop, taxi driving, and riding in the Flaming George & Red Dessert parades.

Survivors include his wife Carol Rosine Lowell of Green River, WY; sons Lamar Lawrance Lowell and wife Tammy of Middleton, ID, Kevin James Lowell and wife Jan of Bakersfield, CA, Craig Wayne Lowell and wife Julie of Green River, WY, Lourin Karl Lowell of Rawlins, WY; daughter Joanna Rosine Lowell Spencer of Green River, WY; brothers Ralph Edward Lowell of Springfield, OH, Rex Jay Lowell and wife Lois of Murray, Ut; sisters Ruth Irene Lowell McFarland of Lyman, WY, Alice Louise Lowell Capehart of Green River, WY, Virginia Alma Lowell Price and husband John of Green River, WY; aunts Helen Marie Bond Walker of Green River, WY, Donna Lee Layton Walker of Ogden, Utah; sister-in-laws Beth Banzhaf, Shirlee Jean Banzhalf both of Middletown, OH; 23 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as several cousins nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lourin and Belva Lowell, brother Vern Ray Lowell, nephew Bobby Lynn Covington, and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th N St., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the church and one hour prior to services on Friday.

Interment with military honors will take place at the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at foxfh.com.