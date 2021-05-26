Lawrence Cauthorn (May 17, 1944 – May 20, 2021)

Lawrence Cauthorn, 77, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and a former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

Lawrence was born on May 17, 1944 in Casper, Wyoming; the son of Ivan Cortez Cauthorn and Maxine Mildred Burns.

He attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and was a 1962 graduate of Natrona County High School.

Mr. Cauthorn married Eva Merrell on December 12, 1975 in Douglas Wyoming.

He was a United States Navy veteran having served in Vietnam.

Mr. Cauthorn worked at FMC Corporation for 24 years and was a Senior Analyst at the time of his retirement in 2000.

He was a member of the Golden Hour Senior Center, National Rifle Association, Archery Club, and a 20-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall #2350.

Lawrence was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His interests included playing pool, golfing, fishing, archery hunting, target shooting, and caring for his yard.

Survivors included his wife Eva Cauthorn, of Green River, Wyoming; three sons, Micheal Cauthorn of Michigan; Scott Cauthorn of Washington; Clifford Kirby of Pheonix, Arizona; three daughters, Katherine Kirby Newby of Gillette, Wyoming; Gayle Bacila and husband Nick of Green River, Wyoming; Carrie Kirby Dietrich of Spokane, Washington; one brother, Ivan Cauthorn of Denver, Colorado; three sisters, Lola Jane Wertz and husband Wilbert of Denver, Colorado; Judy Wambeke and husband Jim of Deaver, Wyoming; Eunice Kernan Mabile of Tuscan, Arizona; one brother-in-law, Lowell E. Merrell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one brother, Johnny; and one sister, Sally.

Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Monroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Military Honors will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350, 88 North Second East, Green River, Wyoming.

