Lawrence J. Kladianos (October 4, 1927 – December 1, 2020)

Lawrence J. Kladianos, 93, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Kladianos was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born October 4, 1927 in Superior, Wyoming; the son of Louis Kladianos and Margaret Dougas.

Mr. Kladianos attended schools in Superior and was a 1945 graduate of Superior High School.

He married Joan Ermily Roesler on February 22, 1958 in Superior, and she preceded him in death on October 17, 2011 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Kladianos served in the United States Army.

He worked at FMC for 29 years until his retirement in 1992 as a miner.

Mr. Kladianos was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He enjoyed spending time in Pinedale at his cabin, hunting, and going for car rides with his daughter. Mr. Kladianos adored his grandchildren tremendously.

Survivors include two sons, Robert A. Kladianos and wife Stephanie of West Jordan, Utah; Frederick Kladianos of Pinedale, Wyoming; one daughter, Susan J. Davis and husband Tim of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Patricia Radosevich of Laramie, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Anna Davis, Alex Davis, and Margaret W. Kladianos.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, James Kladianos and Robert Kladianos.

Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In the mean time drink a beer to celebrate with Lawrence.

