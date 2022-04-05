Lawrence R. Lux (July 5, 1946 – April 3, 2022)

Lawrence R. Lux

Lawrence R. Lux, 75, passed away April 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Reliance, Wyoming, and North Dakota. Mr. Lux died following a lengthy illness.

He was born July 5, 1946 in Oakes, North Dakota; the son of Melvin Lux and Frances Barta.

Mr. Lux attended schools in Verona, North Dakota. He received his General Education Degree in 1964.

He married Barbara Dietz on December 1, 1967 in Verona, North Dakota.

Mr. Lux worked for the City of Rock Springs Street Department for 23 years and retired on January 31, 2018 as a Street Sweeper.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Lux was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Lux enjoyed woodworking.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Lux of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sons, Jeff Lux and wife Sandy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jerry Lux of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Joel Lux and wife Dixie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jay Lux and wife Danialle of Dingle, Idaho; two brothers, Charles Lux and wife Phil Ann of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Frances Lux and wife Louise of Craig, Colorado; four sisters, Mary Ann Goodard and husband Bill of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Leona Marshall of Oriska, North Dakota; Theresa Fields and husband Jim of Oriska, North Dakota; Margaret Bohnsack and husband Neil of Williams, Arizona; eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth; Jeffrey and wife Melody; Kayla and husband Colin; Michael and wife Chelsea; Savannah; Carrie and husband Matt, Tyler and companion Anika; Chandri and husband Jeff; Colton and wife Cheyenne; Christopher Smith; Dustin Smith; eight great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces; nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Lux; Melvin Lux one sister, Sister Mary Frances Lux; one brother-in-law, Jim Marshall; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Lux; Alice Lux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

