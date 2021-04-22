Lawrence Tony Pivic (June 25, 1928 – April 20, 2021)

Lawrence Tony Pivic, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his son’s residence in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a brief illness. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Pivic was born June 25, 1928 in Rock Springs; the son of Lawrence Pevic and Mary Prashnek Pevic.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1946 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Pivic married Patricia Whitaker on July 1, 1951 in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death on September 13, 2013 in Rock Springs.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Pivic served in the United States Army.

Lawrence owned and operated Pivic Insurance for 45 years until his retirement in 1993.

He was a member of Rock Springs Elk Lodge #624, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, and was a City Council Member for 12 years.

Mr. Pivic enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, gambling, fishing in Pinedale with his wife, Patty, and was an avid New York Yankee fan.

Survivors include one son, John L. Pivic and wife Timi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four daughters, Laureen J. Hymas of Midvale, Utah; Kathleen J. Pierantoni and husband Jim of Rock Springs; Joni E. Radakovich and husband Brad of Bonduant, Wyoming; Mary P. Radosevich and husband John of Rock Springs; one brother, Stan Pivic and wife Pat of Lafayette, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, five sisters, one daughter-in-law, Mona Pivic; and one granddaughter, Breanna Hymas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the church. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Lawrence’s memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Pallbearers: Stan Pivic; Gary Zamboni; John Radosevich; Jim Pierantoni; Brad Radakovich; John “Zeke” Pivic; Paul Roper; Bruce Pivic.

Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Pierantoni; Cody Pierantoni; Jason Radakovich; Ryan Radakovich; Chad Hymas; Jeremy Hymas; Brian Hymas; Mark Mires; Cody Plant; Trey Ostby; Ronica Roper.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com