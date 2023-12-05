LeaAnne Christiansen (September 19, 1938 – December 3, 2023)

LeaAnne Christiansen, 85, died December 3, 2023, in Green River, Wyoming where she moved earlier this year to be closer to family.

LeaAnne was born September 19, 1938, in Butte, Montana to William and Ruth Curtis. She was raised in Sheridan and Buffalo, Wyoming graduating from Buffalo High School in 1956.

She attended the University of Wyoming where she met Alex “Jim” Christiansen. They were married on June 29, 1957, in Buffalo and made their home on the family farm in Kimball County, Nebraska. Jim and LeaAnne later moved to Kimball and were married for nearly 60 years.

In addition to keeping a spotless home (much to the chagrin of her husband and sons), LeaAnne also worked as a store clerk, bookmobile librarian, and teacher’s aide. She took pride in serving as a personal aid to a special needs student for several years. She was a member and secretary of the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball.

Survivors include her sons, Tom Christiansen (Karen) of Green River, and Gary Christiansen (Joye) of Suquamish, WA, granddaughters, Sarah Christiansen and Tessa Christiansen-Feiock(Rodney), grandson, Tim Kyle, and great-granddaughter, Camryn Christiansen. LeaAnne was the definition of a doting grandmother and great-grandmother.

LeaAnne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and their toddler daughter, Stacy.

Cremation has taken place; a Private Family Memorial Service will be held in Kimball next summer.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in LeaAnne’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, the Kimball Hospital Foundation, 505 South Burg Street, Kimball, Nebraska 69145, or First English Lutheran Church, 501 South Webster Street, Kimball, Nebraska 69145.

