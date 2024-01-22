Lee Ann Campbell (May 15, 1960 – January 9, 2024)

Lee Ann Campbell, 63, passed away on Jan 9, 2024, at her home in Kingman, Arizona. She was born in Queensland, Australia on May 15, 1960.

Lee Ann was a former resident of Rock Springs, She worked for FMC for eight years as an underground miner. She was briefly married to Daniel Rohr. They had no children. She was married to her second husband, Ken Campbell, in 1986. He adopted her two daughters, Lorna and Monica, they were married for 7 years.

Her father, Clarence Ekenstam, was from Ogden, Utah. Her mother, Stella Burrows, was from Queensland, Australia. Clarence brought his family home to the United States after her mother’s death in the sixties. They lived in many cities, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Roosevelt, Utah, Rock Springs Wyoming, and Kingman Arizona, where they had many adventures.

Lee Ann’s favorite activity was fishing, especially at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. She also loved gardening, swimming, camping, and hunting. She was an excellent cook and artist. She loved Christmas and decorated the most beautiful Christmas trees. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Lee Ann leaves two daughters and a family who loved her so much. She was fiercely outspoken and a very independent strong woman who brought love and happiness to this world. She loved her cats, Brown Noser and Chub Chub.

Lee Ann had a passionate flair for all things, you could never call her boring.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ed Ekenstam, her stepmother, Frances Ekenstam, and nephew, Lance C. Diehl. She is survived by her daughters, Lorna Campbell of Kingman, Arizona, and Monica Campbell of Bellevue, Nebraska, sisters, Sherry McCormick of Las Vegas, Violet Keller of Rock Springs, Wyoming, LaRey Ekenstam of Fort Collins, Colorado, brother Bret Ekenstam of Portland, Oregon, and Uncle Sam Ekenstam of Rio Vista, California. She is also survived by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A private service will be set for a later date