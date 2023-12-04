Lena Zelenka (September 3, 1933 – November 29, 2023)

Lena Alma Zelenka, 90, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, on November 29, 2023, with her loving family by her side following a lengthy illness. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born September 3, 1933, in Rock Springs Wyoming; the daughter of Carl Edd and Nina Zanetti.

Lena attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1952.

She married the love of her life, Robert Allen Zelenka, on April 3, 1964, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Lena was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included rock hunting, crossword puzzles, camping, and country music. She loved reading country western novels. Her grandfather hailed from Sweden and was an original pioneer of Rock Springs.

She worked at Joe’s Model Boot and Leather Shop and CA West Clothing Store.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Robert “Bob” Zelenka of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, John Motto of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters Angie Bertagnolli and husband Albert of Lander, Wyoming; Barbara Zelenka of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Pete Edd and wife Lillian of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two half brothers, John Shassetz and wife Patsy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mario Shassetz and wife Brenda of Mountain View, Wyoming; one half-sister Nina Chambers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Tom Hawks and fiancé Amanda; Gigi Hawks and fiancé Trevor; Kevin Hawks; Christine Fairs and husband Marc; Michael Keldsen and partner Khris; three great-grandchildren, Meredith Fairs; Alison Fairs; Dahlia Hawks and one niece Karla Edd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son Michael Motto; one daughter Margaret Kay Keldsen and one son who died in infancy.

The family respectfully requests donations in Lena’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Graveside Services and Interment will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

