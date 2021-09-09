Leo Albert Kobernick (June 4, 1940 – September 5, 2021)

Leo Albert Kobernick

Leo Albert Kobernick, 81, passed away September 5, 2021, at his home in Green River, Wyoming with family by his side.

He was born on June 4, 1940 in Tomah Wisconsin, the son of Fredrick and Mae Kobernick.

Leo married Frances Farmer in Evanston, Wyoming on May 12, 1969.

He attended high school in Colorado Springs and worked as a truck driver for 65 years until his retirement in 2015.

Leo enjoyed spending his time with family, fishing, and building birdhouses.

Survivors include his wife Frances L Kobernick of Rock Springs, WY; sons Wade L. Kobernick, Michael Kobernick and wife Melody of Green River, WY; daughter Melissa Kobernick and husband Bill of Casper, WY; brothers Raymond, Forrest, George, Ed, Vergil; grandchildren Theo, Joshua, and Skyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and one sister-in-law.

There will be no services per his request.

