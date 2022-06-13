Leo Hernandez Ibarra (December 6, 1952 – June 11, 2022)

Leo Hernandez Ibarra

Leo Ibarra Hernandez, 69 passed away the morning of June 11, 2022, at his home in Colonia Ibarra, Guanajuato Mexico. Leo was also a current resident of Green River, Wyoming. Leo was born in Penjamo, Guanajuato Mexico on December 06, 1952. Growing up he worked on his family’s ranch and moved to the United States in his early 20’s but enjoyed visiting Mexico on a regular basis.

He was a member and pastor for 15 years for Casa de Oracion (House of Prayer), in Green River, Wyoming. He had a deep love for his church and the people who attended. He enjoyed being able to meet new people at other churches he would visit and had a very strong love for the Bible and the teachings in it. Leo enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping out at the lake many times during the summer months. For many years he worked in construction, but he really loved doing cement work. No matter what Leo was doing, he always had a smile on his face!

Survivors include Wife: Lorena Ibarra, Children: Magdiel (K’Lee) Ibarra, Vabsi (Kash Park) Ibarra, Samson (Valarie) Ibarra, Tabitha Ibarra, Katie Ibarra, and Sarah Ibarra. Siblings: Mary Ibarra, Rebecca (Mark) Davis, Berta (Cualo Rivera) Ibarra, Antelmo Ibarra, Elosia Ibarra, Ofelia Ibarra, Armando (Alma) Ibarra and Jose (Adela) Ibarra. As well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and grandpups.

He was proceeded in death by his Father and Mother.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Santa Ana, Guanajuato, Mexico.