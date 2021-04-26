Leon Martin Cain (January 6, 1959 – April 18, 2021)

Leon Martin Cain, 62, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Rock Springs, WY. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for the last 9 years and a former resident of Clayton, California.

He was born on January 6, 1959 in Lodi, CA, the son of George Cain and Dolly LeClair.

Leon attended schools in CA and graduated from the Rio Vista High School. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver.

Leon married Nicole Titone in Reno, Nevada on March 6, 1998.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Leon enjoyed spending his time with family, fishing, watching baseball, and writing poetry.

Survivors include his wife Nicole Cain; sons Carter Cain, Emory Cain; daughters Mackenzie Cain All of Rock Springs, WY, Valery Cain of Lodi, CA, Ashlyann Martinez of Brentwood, CA; grandchildren Kasen Cain, Averi Little, Levi Martinez, DJ Engelmann; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Dolly Cain, sisters Paula Cain, Penny Cain, brother Larry Cain, aunt Mattie Aratzell and nephew Bobby Price.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.