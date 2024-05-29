Leona Fern Roice (October 26, 1944 – May 23, 2024)

Leona Fern Roice, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on May 23, 2024, at Castle Rock Villa in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for eight years and a former resident of Jackson, Wyoming, and Riverton, Wyoming. Leona was born October 26, 1944, in Kingman, Arizona; the daughter of Carl Albert Roice and Barbara Alice Raught.

She attended school in Jackson, Wyoming, and graduated from Jackson High School in 1963. Leona later received her CNA Nursing Certificate. She was self-employed as an owner/operator of Ghetto Trailer Court for 40 years until she retired in 2020.

Leona often went out in the Red Desert, taking her beloved pups, Pepper and Maggie along. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and being outdoors; the feeling of freedom riding on the back of a motorcycle; playing pool, and rock hunting. She was also an avid bowler and a member of the Eagles Club #3036.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry Lee Smith and wife Andrea Whisler Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Wayne Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Carl Joseph Roice of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Byron Keith Roice of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Donna Ray Teeples of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Grace Marie Roice of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Cole John Smith and wife Erin; Clayton Wayne Smith; Nicole Reif; Natausha Moen and husband Aaron; six great-grandchildren, Tiffany Henery; Xavie Moen; Jason Moen; Jackson Moen; Jessica Moen; Madden Reif; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Myron Roice; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Roice and Dana Howerton-Roice.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Monday, June 3, 2024, in the Mountain View Cemetery 3540 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donation in Leona’s memory be made to Kari’s Access Awards, PO Box 1089, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

