Leopoldo A. Montoya (April 11, 1929 – September 4, 2021)

Leopoldo A. Montoya

Leopoldo A. Montoya, 92, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021surrounded by his family at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, and a former resident of Colorado.

He was born on April 11, 1929 in Monte Aplando, New Mexico; the son of Reynaldo Montoya and Piedad Serna.

He attended schools in Trinidad, Colorado.

When Leo came to Green River, Wyoming he met Felicia Cordova; they fell in love and

married on July 7, 1951 in Green River, Wyoming.

They celebrated 70 years of marriage this year on July 7, 2021.

Mr. Montoya worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years until his retirement in April 1989 as a Foreman in the Green River Rail Yard.

He is a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Montoya is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Green River Aerie #2350.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, camping, being a guardian to many furry friends. Mr. Montoya loved music and he was an avid walker. Leo was a great role model of what it takes to be a husband, father, and grandfather. He was not a grudge holder, nor complainer. He was always a positive, polite fellow to all.

Survivors include his wife, Felicia Cordova Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; three sons, Ronnie Montoya and wife Marcella; Tony Montoya and wife Dee Ann; Willie Montoya and wife Tina; two daughters, Doris Chacon and husband Larry; Darlene Munoz and husband Miguel all of Green River, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Cassie Montoya of Arvada, Colorado; one brother-in-law Wilfred Cordova and wife Shirley of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter-in-law, Janice Montoya of Green River, Wyoming and best furry friend Co Co; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eugene; his daughter who died in infancy, Maxine; two sisters, Rose Ramos; Manuelita Martinez; two brothers, Joe Montoya; George Montoya.

The family respectfully requests donations in Leopoldo’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

In Christian love of neighbor, face coverings will be required.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com