Leslee Dawn Wood-Saderup (February 4, 1965 – March 8, 2021)

Leslee Dawn Wood-Saderup, 56, passed away on March 8, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a Sweetwater County resident for two years and a former resident of Fernley, Nevada.

She was born on February 4, 1965 in Ely, NV, the daughter of James E. Wood and Mona D. Moore.

Leslee graduated from Lincoln County High School with the class of 1983 before becoming a nurse.

Survivors include her significant other William Winters of Green River, WY; mother Mona D. Prince of Fernley, NV; son James D. Saderup of Reno, NV; daughter Lindsey Reel of Fallon, NV; brothers Michael Wood of Fernly, NV, Kevin Wood of Reno, NV; grandchildren Quinn Douglas, Lauryn White, Emersyn White, and Kaylix Saderup.

She was preceded in death by father James E. Wood, and grandmothers Edith Biler and Armella Morore.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

