Leslie Allen McCurdy (May 23, 1950 – May 9, 2021)

Leslie Allen McCurdy, 72, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Lewistown, Montana. He was a resident of Montana for 13 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. McCurdy was born May 23, 1950 in Lima, Montana.

He married Darrellene S. Tatro on August 15, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she preceded him in death on December 7, 2008 in Lewistown, Montana.

Mr. McCurdy worked for FMC for over 40 years until his retirement in 2008.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include one son, Jeremy McCurdy and wife Jordan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Stacie Giles of Nevada; one brother, Patrick McCurdy of Arizona; three sisters, Belva Warden of Montana; Lavon of Montana; Diane of Montana; five grandchildren, Erica Hollingsworth; Megan McCurdy; Sage McCurdy; Storm McCurdy; Hunter McCurdy; one great-grandchild, Kayden Hollingsworth; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. McCurdy was preceded in death by his wife, and one granddaughter, Erica Cordova Hollingsworth.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at his request.

