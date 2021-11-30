Leslie Ann Wilson (January 15, 1956 – November 28, 2021)

Leslie Ann Wilson

Leslie Ann Wilson, 65, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on January 15, 1956 in Lander, Wyoming, the daughter of Vern and Dollie Miller.

Leslie married William (Lynn) Wilson in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on June 26, 1978.

She was an artist whose work was in shows around the entire state. She taught classes for art as well as being a member of the artist guild in Lander.

Survivors include her husband Lynn Wilson; son Benjamin (Tiffany) Ravert; stepson Brady Wilson (Lynn Walker), brother Mack (Joni) Miller; sister Terry (Gene) Sjolin; grandchildren Anzley, Grayce, Emma and Paysen Ravert, and Adaline Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Dollie Miller and In-laws Frank and Lois Wilson.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

