Leslie Fritz Schmidt (September 26, 1943 – December 17, 2023)

Leslie Fritz Schmidt, 80, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023, at his home. He is a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 38 years and a former resident of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He died following a lengthy illness of almost 20 years.

He was born on September 26, 1943, in Angleton, Texas; the son of Oscar Emil Schmidt and Ella Mary Merrem.

Mr. Schmidt attended schools in West Columbia High School in 1960. He attended school at Texas A and M.

He married Sandra Hennewinkel on August 21, 1975, at Belle Fourche, South Dakota and they later divorced.

Mr. Schmidt worked at Simplot for 19 years and retired in December 2004 as a Supervisor.

He was a member of the Shriners and was a Mason.

He loved to go camping; fishing and hunting.

Survivors include two sons, Bryan Schmidt and wife Zhanna of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Wade Schmidt of Tampa, Florida; two daughters, Donna Thurmon and husband Kenny of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mary Annette Schmidt of Corpus Christi, Texas; three grandchildren, Eric Gab; Jordan Gab and wife Erin; Landon Gab and wife Amber; three great-grandchildren, Gentry; Truen; Booker.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

