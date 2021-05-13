Leta Leon Andrews (May 21, 1931 – May 11, 2021)

Leta Leon Andrews, 89, passed away May 11, 2021 at Sage View Care Center. She has been a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming the past eight years.

Mrs. Andrews was born May 21, 1931 in Sterling, Colorado; the daughter of William Leo Lindstrom and Enid Levellyn Rife.

She attended schools in Sterling, Colorado and was a 1949 graduate of Sterling High School.

Leta married Wayne Larry Rosenbach on April 20, 1952 in Sterling, Colorado. They had three children from this union; Randy, Eddie, and Renee. They later divorced.

Leta married Louie Talmich Andrews on April 29, 1978 in Evanston, Wyoming then taking residence in Roosevelt, Texas.

Leta was owner/ operator of Rosie’s Norge Village Laundromat in Rock Springs, worked for School District #1, bookkeeper for Andco Fishing Tools.

One of Leta’s favorite activities was playing any type of card games with family and friends. She truly enjoyed their company.

She loved beautiful flowers and enjoyed taking photographs of them.

She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, 4-H clubs and especially attending the Foursquare Church.

Survivors include two sons, Randy (Sandy) Rosenbach of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Eddie (Terry) Rosenbach of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four brothers, Wilbur Lindstrom of Loveland, Colorado; Wendel Lindstrom of Lewiston, Idaho; Alan Lindstrom of Mayfield, Kentucky; Charles (Nancy) Lindstrom of Sterling, Colorado; one sister, Roberta Schneidau of Bixby, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Angel Meagher; Ryan Rosenbach, Chris (Ramona) Tinker; Michael (Caitlin) Rosenbach; Shauna (Matt) Weber; Tyler Peterson; Travis (Isabel) Peterson; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her Brother (Lathan Lindstrom), Parents, (Leo and Enid Lindstrom), Husband (Andy Andrews), Grandson (Justin Peterson), Daughter (Renee Peterson), Brother (Neil Lindstrom).

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com