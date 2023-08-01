Lewis Carl Atkinson (December 19, 1935 – July 29, 2023)

Lewis Carl Atkinson finally retired July, 29, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Lewis was born December 19, 1935 to Lewis Charles Atkinson and Rene Lucille (Profaizer) Atkinson in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Lewis was a special gift to his mother, Rene, as Dec 19th was also her birthday. When Lewis was 2 years old, tragedy struck his young life when his mother passed away suddenly. Lewis was raised in Ogden, Utah by his grandmother, Lucille (Bertagnolli) Profaizer on her farm on Wilson Lane. He loved the farm and shared many stories about hauling hay, topping beets, the old Diamond T truck and drinking beer and Dago Red wine. He was a hard worker and did everything to help his “Gram” who was very special to him. Lew married the love of his life Anna Marie Pardini December 6, 1958 in Ogden, Utah. They were married 65 years. He always said, “She was the one for me.” She preceded him in death May 20, 2023.

Lew enjoyed working. He wasn’t afraid of hard work and he worked hard his entire life. He always stated “I don’t know when I’ll retire because I don’t know when I’m going to die.” He was a route salesman for Pepsi Cola and quickly became their best salesman working his way up to sales manager. Lew was the ultimate salesman; it was often said he could sell ice to Eskimos.

In 1974, he moved to Big Piney, Wyoming. He hauled petroleum products for Delgado Oil. In 1997, he moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming and continued to haul fuel for several other trucking companies. His main goals in life were to love his wife, support his family and work until his death. Lew loved his family and always worked hard providing for them. He had a special bond with his son Lewis II. They were always together, through thick and thin. Lew was ill the last five years of his life and Lewis Il and his wife Willene were always by his side to provide care and comfort for him and his wife Ann. Lew had an easy-going personality and was a friend to everyone he met. Whenever you talked with Lew, he made you feel special. You left feeling there were no problems that you could not handle. He always wished health, wealth and happiness for your birthday or the new year. He would always say, “it’s okay.” Lew will be greatly missed but we take comfort in knowing he is free of pain and is once again reunited with the love of his life, Anna Marie.

Lew is survived by his children, Ranae (Marvin) Sorensen, Big Piney, WY; Lewis (Willene) Atkinson, Rock Springs, WY; Tony (Sarah) Atkinson, Colorado Springs, CO, Gina (Ryan) Kinikin, Atlanta, GA and Carla (Jim) Mlinar, Carpenter, WY. Grandchildren; Robert Sorensen, Tiffany Sorensen, Karlene Gilmore, Brittany Atkinson, Lewis Atkinson III, Charles Atkinson, Jake Atkinson, Nick Atkinson, Shayla Atkinson, Kylie Atkinson, Lexi Kinikin, Hallee Kinikin, Bailey Mlinar, Madison Mlinar. Great grandchildren; Sierra, Jaimz, Jennifer, Rayne, Jaice, Taylor, Jack, Kendall, Barrett, Jackson, Brayden, Mya. Cousins whom he considered siblings Frank Profaizer, Doug Profaizer, Bob Profaizer, Charles Profaizer, Shirley Hiner Harris. Half-brothers; Brent and Curtis Atkinson, step-sister; Cheryl Petrie.

Lew was proceeded in death by his parents Lewis Charles and Rene Atkinson, wife Anna Marie Atkinson, grandmother, Lucille (Bertagnolli) Profaizer, one granddaughter, Bryel Mlinar; uncles; Frank Profaizer, Ted Hiner, Joe Bertagnolli, aunts; Adelia (Lapray) Profaizer, Edith (Profaizer) Hiner, cousins; Gary Cope, Dick Cope.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sage View Care Center for all the comfort, kindness, unlimited patience and support they provided for Lew and Ann.

A viewing will be held from 10am-12pm, Saturday August 5th at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Graveside services and interment will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St, Rock Springs WY.

