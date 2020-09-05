Lewis L. Brown (May 26, 1947 – September 2, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 5, 2020) — Lewis L. Brown, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 50 years and is a former resident of Missouri.

Mr. Brown was born on May 26, 1947, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Avery “Buck” Brown and Lolita “Lets” Overy.

He attended schools in Rock Springs.

Mr. Brown married Janice Elaine Hamilton on January 15, 1966, in Rock Springs.

Lewis worked for a local mechanic for many years and then worked at the Jim Bridger Plant while it was being built. Later, he went to work at FMC where he worked as a miner for 20 years until his retirement in 1980.

Mr. Brown was a member of Sweetwater County Search and Rescue Unit 58 for 20 years, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 for 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the “family place” in Pinedale, Wyoming, hunting, fishing, camping, and riding four-wheelers.

Lewis was one of the first stock car racers at Gookins Track.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Brown of Rock Springs; two daughters, Pamela Hampton of Tucson, Arizona, and Elaine Haase of Rock Springs; two brothers, Gerald Brown Sr. and Bill Brown, both of Rock Springs; three sisters, Sally Williamson of Medford, Oregon, Edna Roy of Rock Springs, and Joyce Kopp of Rock Springs; seven grandchildren, Alicia Hampton, Joshua Hampton, Calvin Donald L. Hampton, Ashley Mundschenk, Teresa Haase, Maegan Miller, and Jared Haase; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Amy Lynn Brown, and one half-brother, Floyd Brown.

Following cremation, no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.