Lila Mae Holladay Seyersdahl (November 9, 1932 – May 3, 2024)

On May 3, 2024 Heaven got a little rowdy. A reunion was held, welcoming home Lila Mae Holladay Seyersdahl, and so many who loved her and who had waited impatiently for her arrival were in attendance.

Waiting were her husband August Chris Seyersdahl, her daughter Diana, son in-law Darrold, grandson Shane Seyersdahl, son Dennis Carl Seyersdahl, her parents Forest Nun Holladay and Leota Walton Holladay, her brother Carl Holladay. Also waiting her arrival were her husband’s family, August C. Seyersdahl and Sophia A. Osiek Seyersdahl McCormick, Marcellus McCormck, June Seyersdahl Negelien, Henry Carl Seyersdahl, Mary Emma Seyersdahl Barney, Emeline Seyersdahl, Isaacson, Jearldine Seyersdahl Hobbs and Frances Myrle Seyersdahl Brunson.

Unable to attend the celebration were her sons, David (Patricia), Darrell (Nancy) and Doyle, her sisters Carol Holladay Johnson) and Sherlene Holladay Hager, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grand children and her sisters (by marriage) Lola May Seyersdahl Paxton Brown and Susie Grace McCormick Whiting. They were left here on earth straining, hoping to hear a little of what was going on.

Lila was born on November 9, 1932 in Auburn, Wyoming. Her family moved to Green River, Wyoming the summer after she graduated from eighth grade. She graduated from high school in Green River. It was in Green River where she met her best friend Mary Emma Seyersdahl. When Mary’s brother Chris returned home from the Army, Mary’s best friend caught his eye and captured his heart. They were married on June 4, 1951 in Green River at the home of Lila’s parents. They were blessed with one daughter, Diana, and four sons, David ,Dennis, Darrell, and Doyle. She retired from Little America after about 25 years.

Lila was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints where she taught Primary and Young Women and was in the Relief Society Presidency for several years. In 2014-2016 she served a mission for the church in Salt Lake City, Utah. This was the highlight of her life and she enjoyed every minute of her mission.

Lila enjoyed many hobbies including square dancing. She and her son Doyle took a square-dancing cruise via Holland American Cruise Line thru the Panama Canal. She taught Line Dancing at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Green River when she was eighty-five years old. Lila also enjoyed crocheting, where she helped crochet sleeping mats for the homeless from grocery bags, knitting, and puzzles and games.

If “Idleness is the Devil’s playground”, he didn’t have a chance in Lila’s life. She was never idle and could always find something she enjoyed doing.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th N St., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.