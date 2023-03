Lillian Pryich, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Pryich died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery.