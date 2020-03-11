Linda Fae Holler (October 21, 1946 – February 29, 2020)

Linda Fae Holler, 73, of Green River passed away on February 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born on October 21, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the daughter of Howard and Doris Barklow Icenbice.

She attended schools in Idaho and graduated from Minico High School, Rupert, Idaho and later received an associate’s degree from College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Linda worked as a hairdresser, bookkeeper and several positions at Solvay Chemicals, finally ending with Boiler Operator B there.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 in Green River, Wyoming. Linda enjoyed crocheting, cooking, making jewelry and her cat “Beast”.

Survivors include son Richard Reed; daughter Nichole Curr; step-child Aubrey Leveck; sisters Norma (Lynn) Bailey of Paul, ID and Sharon Sestero of Boise, ID and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who meant the world to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Doris Icenbice.

A Memorial Service will be held at The Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 in Green River, WY on March 13, 2020, from 11 am-2 pm.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com. Donations in Linda’s name can be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, Green River, Wyoming.