Linda Kay Honeycutt (October 16, 1960 – December 21, 2023)

Linda Kay Honeycutt passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 21, 2023, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 41 years and a former resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Linda was born October 16, 1960, in Fort Wayne; the daughter of Everett Honeycutt and Freda Mae Baker.

She attended schools in Indiana.

Linda worked for Ted’s Supper Club for 15 years as a line cook; she also worked six years at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and was a caregiver for most of her life.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 40 years.

She enjoyed, spending time with family and friends; loved her fur babies, caregiving, listening to country music, especially “Heart Like a Truck” gospel songs, fires at home, dice games, and attending Kyler’s football and basketball games.

Survivors include one son, Jamie Speicher and wife Annette of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Christina Glenn of Rock Springs; one brother, Pete Honeycutt of Evanston, Wyoming; one sister, Judy D. Payton of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Kyler; Aspen; Leah, Natasha; Nathon; Larry; fur babies, Razz; Little Girl; best friends, Rick Majhanovich; Vicky Radakovich; Virginia Struck, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Patsy Lu; and Sue Bickford; one brother, Steve Honeycutt; one nephew, Mike Colley as well as several aunts and uncles.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

