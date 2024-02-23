Linda Marie Leith (January 17, 1952 – February 19, 2024)

Linda Marie Leith, 72, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024, at her home in Manila, Utah with her husband Stew by her side. She was a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah for 15 years then moved to Manila making it her home for 57 years. She was born January 17, 1952, in Tucson, Arizona; the daughter of Albert Byron Davenport and Viona Higbee.

Linda attended schools in Utah and was a 1970 graduate of Manila High School. Mrs. Leith also obtained her license to become an Emergency Medical Technician. Linda married Calvin Slaugh and they later divorced. She married Stewart Leith on May 13, 1989, in Manila, Utah.

Linda worked for Daggett County for 22 years until her retirement in 2019 as the County Clerk. She also worked as an EMT in Daggett County for 16 years until her retirement in 2017. Mrs. Leith was a member of the Senior Center holding many positions including President and also belonged to the Bowling Association in Green River, Wyoming.

She was an avid bunco player and also enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, and crafting, and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. She cherished most her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Stewart Leith of Manila, Utah; four sons, Steven Leith of Las Vegas, Nevada; Chad Leith and wife Christie of Evanston, Wyoming; Wesley Slaugh and wife Shaney of Dutch John, Utah; Stewart Leith Jr. and wife Claire of Eagle Mountain, Utah; three daughters, Vicky Wood of Las Vegas; Kris Andelin and husband Dennis of Manila; Jackie McPherson and husband Mike of Meeker, Colorado; two brothers, Stanley Mitchell and wife Jackie of Kingman, Arizona; Chuck Davenport and wife Connie of Tempe, Arizona; four sisters, Peggy Stevens and husband Easton of Bountiful, Utah; Jody Anderson and husband Kirby of Vernal, Utah; Valerie Winter and husband Larry of Green River, Wyoming; Deana Skinner and husband Dave of Manila, Utah; one sister-in-law, Gwen Mitchell Christensen and husband Dave of Kemmerer, Wyoming as well as 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren (3 on the way), four great-great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Darrell Mitchell; Steve Mitchell; and Victor Mitchell; two sisters, Myrna Collier; and Kerry Slaugh; three daughters, Traci Muir; Joyce Slaugh; Deloris Slaugh; two grandchildren, Michael Muir; Weston Stubbs and one great-granddaughter, Emmalee Unferdorfer.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 305 Ylincheta Lane, Manila, Utah.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com