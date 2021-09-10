Linda Sue Foos (March 7, 1953 – September 8, 2021)

Linda Sue Foos

Linda Sue Foos, 68, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loved ones in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past forty years and a former resident of Sterling, Colorado.

She was born on March 7, 1953, in Sterling, Colorado; the daughter of Walter Rex Liedke and Norma Ruth Culbertson.

Mrs. Foos attended schools in Sterling, Colorado, and was a 1971 graduate of Sterling High School.

She married Ron Foos on July 3, 1976 in Sterling, Colorado.

Mrs. Foos worked for Cannon Oil & Gas for thirteen years as an administrator until her retirement in October 2005.

When her life path led her to care for her grandchildren, it turned out to be her true calling. The love she had for her grandchildren was unconditional.

She enjoyed gardening, pickleball, spoiling her grandchildren and was an avid Wyoming Cowboys and Bronco Fan.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Foos; two daughters, Dawn Franks; Ronee Warne and husband Cory all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Pat Demers of Cranbury, New Jersey; Debbie Wernsman of Milliken, Colorado; five grandchildren, Sydnee; Cambree; Ryker of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Hunter (AKA) August; Carson and bonus daughter, Heather Hallam all of Logan, Utah, as well as several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Norma Ruth Liedke; father, Walter Rex Liedke, and his wife Vivian Nadine and one sister, Peggy Liedke.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Linda’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Private family services will be held. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com