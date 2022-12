Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs. Wyoming.