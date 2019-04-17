Lois Ann Thornock Brown (June 20, 1927 – April 15, 2019)

Lois Ann Thornock Brown, 91, of Farson, WY, passed away on April 15, 2019, at the Sage View Care Center. A longtime resident of Farson, Mrs. Brown died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 20, 1927, in Idaho Falls, ID, the daughter of Aden Woodruff Thornock and Lucille Jesse Moffat Thornock.

Mrs. Brown attended schools in Randolph, UT, and was a 1945 graduate of the Randolph High School. She also went to Cosmetology school in Salt Lake City, UT, and earned her cosmetology license.

She married George M. Brown in Randolph, Utah on June 15, 1951, they lived in Woodruff, UT for several years and in 1958 moved to Farson where they made their home. He preceded her in death on October 12, 1988.

Lois was a member of the LDS Church in which she held several positions over the years. She was involved in youth programs in both Woodruff and Farson. Her favorite position was Genealogy extraction for the church in Farson.

She worked on the ranch and was a cook and waitress at Oregon Trail Café. She then leased Sitzman’s Café and operated that for five years as Lois’ Café. In 1975 she went to work at Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs as a Nursing Assistant. After a year she began working in the intensive care. Eventually worked as a Unit Secretary and Monitor Tech, a job she enjoyed very much. She worked at the hospital for 20 years and then retired in 1995.

She had many friends and followed her children and grandchildren in school activities. This was the joy of her life!

Lois was known for her homemade donuts, many days she was up at 2 a.m. and made fresh donuts to take to work, community activities and basketball games or to special friends. She was also making quilts and had made some 125 in the three years after retirement. Many went for money-making projects for the sick, lifeline for the elderly and school projects and for family and friends.

When she lost two sons at the ages of nineteen and twenty-one due to accidents, her greatest desire was to upgrade the cemetery from sagebrush and weeds to lawn and trees. With the help of many dear friends, it finally became the beautiful place it is now. She was instrumental in the formation of the Cemetery District and was President for many years.

She loved helping anyone in need and doing for others.

Survivors include two daughters Kelesta Hueller of Rock Springs and Debra Chesnovar and companion Alan Micklich of Farson, WY; two sons Kim R. Brown of Farson, WY, and Kelly G. Brown and wife Kathy of Rock Springs, WY; nine grandchildren Marla Hull and husband Thom, Travis Hueller and wife Koral, Carmen Goldman and husband Robert, Aaron Brown and wife Lindsey, Jeremy Brown and wife Julia, Morgan Goicolea, Dr. Megan Beavers and husband Michael, Clayton Chesnovar and wife Liz, and Austin Chesnovar and wife Evona; sixteen great-grandchildren with the seventeenth to arrive soon; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, two sons Kirk W. Brown and Robert Thornock Brown; two brothers Kay Thornock and wife Kathleen and Russell Thornock and wife Emma Lou; one sister Willa Kennedy and husband Sheldon, one son-in-law Harrry Hueller and one daughter-in-law Jody Brown.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Farson – Eden Community Center, 4039 US-191 N, Farson, WY. Interment will be in the Eden Valley Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to each service.