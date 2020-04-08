Lois Ann Williams (September 1, 1935 – April 5, 2020)

Lois Ann Williams, 84, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mrs. Williams was born on September 1, 1935 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Leo Dominiske and Ann Buston.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1952 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mrs. Williams married Harold Leroy Williams on June 1, 1953 in Rock Springs, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were both true Rock Springs natives.

She enjoyed spending time with family and the outdoors, rock hunting, reading, hunting, fishing, and camping. Her furry companion Meeka was continually with her. Lois never knew a stranger. She had many close friends and neighbors who were awesome! They were constantly checking in on her and visiting with her. Her family wants to extend their gratitude to everyone caring so much for Lois’s wellbeing.

Survivors include two sons, Ed Williams and wife Suzette of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jay Williams and wife Jane of Rock Springs; two daughters, Karen Robinson and husband Tom of Aztec, New Mexico; Sheila Albertini and husband Wayne of Rock Springs; grandchildren: Lacey Dworshak and husband Dana; Lindsey Drake; Ashlee Williams and fiancé Jacob Gunter; Chad Nowland and wife Shauna; Eric Nowland and wife Alexa; Chris Nowland and wife Tess; Nicki Patterson and husband Shane; Amber Pitchure and husband Thallon; Kendra Nelson and husband Mitch; Christina Albertini; great-grandchildren: Danica Dworshak, Andrew Dworshak, Lily Nowland, Anastasia Nowland, Oliver Nowland, Sophie Nowland, Owen Patterson, Braxton Patterson, Cayleb Phillips, Jackson Nowland, Rory Nelson, John Nowland, Kaylin Nowland, Berkley Drake; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson; Joe Phillips.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.