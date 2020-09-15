Lois M. McCall (March 2, 1921 – September 9, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — Lois M. McCall, 99, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 24 years and is a former resident of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Lois was born on March 2, 1921, in Skiatook, Oklahoma, the daughter of Monroe Uhl and Eva Klein.

Ms. McCall attended schools in Oklahoma and Texas, and was a 1939 graduate of Amarillo High School.

She married William J. McCall in 1949 in Oklahoma City, and he preceded her in death in 1976 in San Antonio, Texas.

Lois worked as a Photographer until her retirement in 1949.

Ms. McCall was a member of the Baptist Church.

She enjoyed cooking, painting, coin collecting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia Hallberg and husband Dennis “Pete” of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Stacy Roy, Todd Hallberg, and Stephanie Hallberg; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces, and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Jenette, and Nell.

Following cremation, there will be no services at her request.

