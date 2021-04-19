Lonetta Cooley (June 16, 1956 – April 14, 2021)

Lonetta Cooley, 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Cooley was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Casper, Wyoming and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She was born June 16, 1956 in Greeley, Colorado; the daughter of Howard Stephens and Alice Garton.

Lonetta attended schools in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was a 1974 graduate of Cheyenne East High School.

She married the love of her life, Calvin Cooley, on June 22, 1974. They shared a beautiful life together. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She was employed at Halliburton for eight years and was a warehouse clerk until her retirement.

Lonetta enjoyed rockhounding, drawing, music, traveling, and spending time with family. She enjoyed a good murder mystery and a cup of coffee. As a child, she was a tomboy and enjoyed playing sports and creating general chaos.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Loredo and husband Adan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Casey Cooley and wife Meg of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grandchildren Ariah Loredo, Aviana Loredo, Ryleigh Cooley, Calvin Cooley, Novella Cooley, two sisters, Edith Ramage and husband Kevin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Martha Prelle of Nebraska, one brother, Johnny Stephens and wife Peggy of Montana, one uncle, several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family respectfully suggests donations be made in Lonetta’s memory to Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue. Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com