Lorena Leora Dow (November 26, 1934 – September 9, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — Lorena Leora Dow, 85, passed away September 9, 2020 at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 14 years and a former resident of Orland, Maine.

Lorena was born November 26, 1934 in Manila, Utah, the daughter of Findlay “Flip” and Genevieve Siler.

She attended Manila High School and also studied in Orland, ME.

Lorena was a Certified Nurses Aid for over 30 years.

She married Bruce Dow in Manila, UT on December 24, 1952. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1978.

Lorena enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting, reading, playing the piano and singing.

Survivors include her sons Charles Dow, Paul Dow both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brothers Jerry Siler, Clyde Siler of Green River, Wyoming; sisters Lynn Siler of Green River, Jenny Siler of St. George, Utah; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Findlay and Genevieve Siler, husband Bruce Dow, and brothers Hugh Siler, and Theron Siler who passed away as an infant.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

