Lorenzo “Larry” Martinez Jr. (January 23, 1960 – June 27, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — Lorenzo “Larry” William Martinez Jr., 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lorenzo was a resident of Rock Springs for the past thirty-three years and a former resident of Fremont, Nebraska.

Larry was born January 23, 1960, in Butte, Montana, the son of Lorenzo W. Martinez Sr. and Stella L Portillo Martinez.

Mr. Martinez attended schools in Laramie, Wyoming, he obtained his GED and later attended Western Wyoming Community College and earned his welding certificate.

He also attended art school in Omaha, Nebraska.

Larry was a Pipe Fitter by trade and a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Association Local 192.

He enjoyed Harley’s, jewelry making, inventing machinery, music, playing the guitar and singing, fishing, camping, and being an artist.

Larry is survived by his mother; three sons, Lorenzo W. Martinez III of Ft. Morgan, Colorado, Orlando J. Martinez and wife Miranda of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Kyle G. Martinez and partner Ken of Denver, Colorado; two brothers, Daniel D. Martinez and wife Nancy of Fremont, Nebraska, Duane P. Martinez of LeShara, Nebraska; three sisters, Rosemarie A Petty and husband Ed, Ernestine G. Jeffery and husband Mike, and Diane D. Elmer all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one grandson, Keith R. Martinez of Cheyenne, Wyoming; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his father; three brothers, Jerome A. Martinez, Richard D. Martinez, and James R. Martinez; sister, Veronica E. Jackson.

Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. on July 1, 2020, at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com