Lorenzo “Ren” Romero, 84, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Romero died in Rock Springs following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a graveside service, Military Honors, and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. October 24, 2022, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, Wyoming.