Lori Jo Bingham (September 5, 1959 – January 4, 2022)

Lori Jo Bingham

Lori Jo Bingham, 62, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the past seven years and a former resident of Denver, Colorado for many years.

She was born September 5, 1959 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Blaine Clay Bingham and Bonnie Jean Caligaro.

Ms. Bingham attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. She later obtained her Cosmetology License at the Beauty Academy in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She worked for Bank of the West for 10 years as a Financial Loan Officer.

Ms. Bingham loved spending time with her family and her dog Ricky. She enjoyed gospel music and singing. Ms. Bingham spent a lot of time with her parents and liked gambling with her father.

Survivors include her parents; one son, Joel Bingham of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Keith Bingham of Green River, Wyoming; Larry Bingham of Green River, Wyoming; Jim Clark and wife Gena of Green River, Wyoming; one aunt; two uncles; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.

