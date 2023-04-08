Louis J. Flaim (July 11, 1952 – April 6, 2023)

Louis J. Flaim, 70, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Louis was born July 11, 1952, in Rock Springs; the son of Celestino Silvio Flaim and Sophie Flaim.

Mr. Flaim attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended the University of Utah where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and later attended Nova SE University and received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Louis married Karen K. Dobrich on June 17, 2005, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He worked at Questar Gas for 27 years as a Corrosion Engineer and retired in 2007. Mr. Flaim later worked for Western Wyoming Community College for eight years and retired in 2015 as the Vice President of Student Learning.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Flaim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Michael Schaun Flaim and wife Gretchen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; six daughters, Amy Mavy and husband Lyman of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Theresa Register and husband Jumane of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Anna Samsel and husband Kenneth of Greeley, Colorado; Peggy Fisher and husband Jeffrey of Otis, Colorado; Jenny Hungerford and husband Alan of South Jordan, Utah; Chele Schamber and husband Kris of Sheridan, Wyoming; three brothers, Benjamin Flaim and wife Polly of Frederick, Colorado; David Flaim and wife Sue of Sandy, Utah; Steven Flaim and wife Lynn of Taylorsville, Utah; one sister Rita Larson and husband John of Seattle, Washington; 20 grandchildren, Caleb Flaim; Eli Flaim; Ezekiel Flaim; Gabriel Flaim; Miriam Flaim; Braidon Myers and wife Heather; Camdon Myers; Havyn Myers; Quinton Mavy; Devon Cassel and husband Tanner; Javon Register; Taytum Samsel; Oakley Samsel; Vienna Samsel; Brock Fisher; Rosalie Fisher; Rachel Hungerford; Jacob Hungerford; Ayden Schamber and Huxley Schamber; two aunts; three uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Joseph Guido Flaim.

The family respectfully requests donations in Louis’ name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, Texas 75771, or charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the Vase Funeral Chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com