Louise Ann Williams Meyer Warpness (October 7, 1933 – August 11, 2020)

FARSON, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — Louise Ann Williams Meyer Warpness, 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was a resident of Farson, Wyoming, for 72 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Louise died following a lengthy illness surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 7, 1933, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Albert Williams and Dora Agnes Cattani.

Louise married Robert Meyer in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in January of 1951. They were married 30 years and their union produced four children. He preceded her in death in 1982. She married Norman Warpness “Skip” in Dubois, Wyoming, in 1985.

Her interests included reading, crocheting, needlework, cooking, listening to music, exploring, and studying local Wyoming history, of which her family was a big part.

Survivors include her husband, Norman “Skip” Warpness of Farson, Wyoming; one son, Thomas Henry Meyer of Farson; two step-sons, Scott Warpness, and Kenny Warpness; two daughters, Lorna Jo Meyer (Bob) Maasberg of Farson, Wyoming, and Brenda Ann Meyer (Todd) Petersen of Ferron, Utah; two step-daughters, Rae (John) Mayne of Mountain View, Wyoming, and Val (Mike) Petrovich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Milton “Deed” (Emi) Williams of Tremonton, Utah; one sister, Mary Williams (Henry) Chevalier of Roy, Utah; seven grandchildren, R.T. Pennock, Jen Smith, Billie Jones, Katie Meyer Hall, Kerrie Meyer Pregler, Allison Petersen, and Tanner Petersen; eleven step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Williams; one daughter, Susan Elaine Meyer Pennock; first husband, Robert Clifford Meyer; three brothers, John Williams, Richard Williams, and Brent Williams; one grandson, Richard Wilson Pennock; and numerous relatives.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

