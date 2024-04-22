Loy A. Arnoldi (May 1, 1935 – March 20, 2024)

Loy A. Arnoldi, 88, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, March 20, 2024, in Orem, Utah. He was a long-time resident of Sweetwater County.

He was born May 1, 1935, in Oasis, Wyoming; the son of Leo Arnoldi and Catherine Paulo.

Mr. Arnoldi attended school in Superior, Wyoming, and was a 1953 graduate of Superior High School. He attended school at the University of Wyoming and later transferred to Western Wyoming Community College where he received his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

He married Kitty Sue Burridge on October 20, 1959, in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Mr. Arnoldi worked for the State of Wyoming in Law Enforcement until 1985. He then worked for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office until 2003. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Arnoldi was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Mr. Arnoldi enjoyed spending time with his family; hunting; fishing; shooting guns and going for rides in the desert on his horse Rango. He coached his son’s baseball team many years ago.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Kitty Sue Arnoldi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, John Arnoldi and wife Mary of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Dan Arnoldi and wife Kayci of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Mary Murphy and husband Mark of Salt Lake City, Utah; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leo Arnoldi; and James Arnoldi; and two sisters, Alma Vesco; and Mary Deubner.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors; Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Loy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com