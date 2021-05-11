Lynn Ragna Moyer Orester (September 11, 2020 – October 10, 1944)

Lynn Ragna Moyer Orester passed away at her home in Rock Springs on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Lynn was born in Pendleton, Oregon to John and Hazel Williamson Moyer on October 10, 1944. She was the youngest of three children, although her brother Michael passed in infancy.

Her family travelled around the western US, following her father’s jobs for J. A. Tertelling & Sons Construction. A particular job brought the family and their mobile home to Hanna, where John Moyer was a coal mine foreman, and later mine superintendent. They lived there for almost four years before moving to Casper. A job back in Washington made her dad realize how much he (they) loved Wyoming and he wanted his own business – even “just” a peanut stand. In 1954, mom’s parents built and opened Moyer’s Service at Red Desert. Mom became a true “desert girl”, arrowhead hunting around their property and the other side of the railroad tracks behind the station. She attended school in Wamsutter (two rooms back then), before having to board in Rawlins for high school. She was a 1962 graduate of Rawlins High School, before moving to Rock Springs and attending Western Wyoming Community College, where she majored in Cribbage. She obtained her associate’s degree in 1964, and headed for Laramie.

In 1966, she moved to Portland, Oregon and bore a daughter she gave for adoption. Kara found her years later and they developed a close friendship that healed a hole in Lynn’s heart for the child she always loved. In 1970, back at the University of Wyoming, Lynn met George Orester. They married in January of 1971, and later divorced. They had a daughter, Anne-Marie, in 1973. They lived in Rock Springs and Red Desert for many years, running her parents’ service station, among other jobs. George returned to Wyoming in 2017 when Lynn was diagnosed with lung cancer so he could care for her as long as she needed him. Sadly, he passed in February of 2020 to the very thing Lynn managed to beat. While they divorced, and there was some bitterness for a few years, they managed to remain friends, and successful co-parents to their daughter.

Lynn worked various jobs in Rock Springs, ending her career at the Rock Springs Police Department, where she retired as Records Supervisor in 2013 – there are many officers still around who remember the lady with the potty mouth and attention to too much detail. Her years at the police department were some of her favorite, and she missed the officers and fellow staff when she left. Lynn also worked at J.C. Pennys, helping to move the store to the White Mountain Mall from “downtown”; Associates, First Security Bank, and of course, her family’s business at Red Desert.

Lynn is survived by her daughters, Anne-Marie Foster & husband Robert of Rock Springs, and Kara Bostad of Vancouver, Washington (and Kara’s amazing mom Marge), her brother John Moyer and wife Ruth, nephews John Moyer and wife Michelle, and Brian Moyer and wife Tracy all of California, and Michael Moyer of Cheyenne. She is also survived by special friends Roselin Mogensen of Laramie, Karen Flaim of Rock Springs, JoLynn Berkle of Rock Springs, Brandy & Bill Foley and “the boys” & Deanne Hadden all of Searcy, AR, Cassandra Bayles of Salt Lake City, UT and numerous great-nephews, great-nieces, and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as her companion beast Lady and granddaughters of the heart, Jenny Hungerford & Chele Schamber.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents John & Hazel Moyer, infant brother Michael, ex-husband George Orester, beloved pets, friends, and family.

Respectfully, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her honor to the charity of your choice

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. May 14, 2021 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, North on Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com