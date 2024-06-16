Macey Me’Chelle Bright (February 4, 1993 – May 19, 2024)

On May 19th 2024, my best friend took her final breath in the early morning. There are not enough words to describe her, and put her whole life in an obituary. We never thought this day would come. All throughout her life she battled with mental health issues, and battled with addiction. She was always a fun loving person and always knew how to make you laugh with her stupid faces she would make.

Macey was doing everything in her power to become the woman she wanted to be, and she was getting there. She reconnected with her family and had all of the support you could ever need. She had such a bright energy, and an amazing personality. You are missed Macey.

She is survived by her beautiful daughter Breauna Faith, her father Tracy Bright, her MeMe Melissa, her mother Kimberly Bright. As well as her siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family.

If you or anyone are struggling with mental health or substance abuse disorder please reach out. Contact SAMSHA at 1-800-662-4357 ext 988.